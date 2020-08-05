Dr. Fitts accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. James Fitts, MD
Overview
Dr. James Fitts, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.
Overview
Locations
Eisenhower Health39000 Bob Hope Dr, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 346-0642
Eisenhower45280 Seeley Dr, La Quinta, CA 92253 Directions (760) 346-0642
Hospital Affiliations
- Eisenhower Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fitts is very communicative and thorough. Office staff is friendly and efficient. I'm very happy with Dr. Fitts
About Dr. James Fitts, MD
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1922056134
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fitts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fitts has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Sinus Tachycardia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fitts on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Fitts. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fitts.
