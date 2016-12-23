Dr. James Fitzgibbons, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fitzgibbons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Fitzgibbons, MD
Overview of Dr. James Fitzgibbons, MD
Dr. James Fitzgibbons, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and St. Vincent's Medical Center.
Dr. Fitzgibbons' Office Locations
Fairfield Surgery Center LLC305 Black Rock Tpke, Fairfield, CT 06825 Directions (203) 337-2600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Orthopaedic Specialty Group PC760 River Rd, Shelton, CT 06484 Directions (203) 337-2600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He was clear and confident. Spoke with respect and compassion. Undoubtedly a very skilled surgeon. In this world where there are less and less reimbursements for medical care, he didn't take short cuts and did an excellent arthroscopic repair on my knee.
About Dr. James Fitzgibbons, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fitzgibbons has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fitzgibbons accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fitzgibbons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fitzgibbons has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Systemic Chondromalacia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fitzgibbons on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Fitzgibbons. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fitzgibbons.
