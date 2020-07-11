Overview of Dr. James Fitzpatrick IV, MD

Dr. James Fitzpatrick IV, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fairfield, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital and Mercy Health-West Hospital.



Dr. Fitzpatrick IV works at Fairfield General & Laparoscopic Surgery in Fairfield, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.