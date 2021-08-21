Dr. James Flaherty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flaherty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Flaherty, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Flaherty, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital and The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.
Dr. Flaherty works at
Locations
-
1
SFMG Surgical Oncology1000 Asylum Ave Ste 2110, Hartford, CT 06105 Directions (860) 714-4508
-
2
SFMG Surgical Oncology1 Liberty Sq, New Britain, CT 06051 Directions (860) 714-4508
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Flaherty?
Immediately assessed the problem and went to work on treating the issue.Picked up on something no one else has noticed and has been checking it.very observant.Kind.Thorough.Smart.
About Dr. James Flaherty, MD
- General Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1518071513
Education & Certifications
- University Of Connecticut School Of Med
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Flaherty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flaherty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Flaherty works at
Dr. Flaherty has seen patients for Esophageal Cancer, Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer and Stomach Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Flaherty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Flaherty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flaherty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flaherty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flaherty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.