Overview

Dr. James Flaherty, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital and The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.



Dr. Flaherty works at Saint Francis Medical Group, Division of Surgical Oncology in Hartford, CT with other offices in New Britain, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Esophageal Cancer, Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer and Stomach Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.