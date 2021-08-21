See All General Surgeons in Hartford, CT
Dr. James Flaherty, MD

General Surgery
33 years of experience

Dr. James Flaherty, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital and The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.

Dr. Flaherty works at Saint Francis Medical Group, Division of Surgical Oncology in Hartford, CT with other offices in New Britain, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Esophageal Cancer, Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer and Stomach Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    SFMG Surgical Oncology
    1000 Asylum Ave Ste 2110, Hartford, CT 06105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 714-4508
    SFMG Surgical Oncology
    1 Liberty Sq, New Britain, CT 06051 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 714-4508

Hospital Affiliations
  • Saint Francis Hospital
  • The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus

Esophageal Cancer
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Esophageal Cancer
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Aug 21, 2021
    Immediately assessed the problem and went to work on treating the issue.Picked up on something no one else has noticed and has been checking it.very observant.Kind.Thorough.Smart.
    Suzanne Travers — Aug 21, 2021
    About Dr. James Flaherty, MD

    • General Surgery
    • English
    Internship
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
