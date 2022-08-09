Overview of Dr. James Flaherty, MD

Dr. James Flaherty, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from State University Of New York At Buffalo School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Flaherty works at Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute of Northwestern in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.