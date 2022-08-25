Overview of Dr. James Fleischli, MD

Dr. James Fleischli, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.



Dr. Fleischli works at OrthoCarolina Hand Center in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.