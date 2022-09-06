Dr. James Fletcher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fletcher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Fletcher, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center.
Vangaurd Aesthetic Plastic Surgery2320 NE 9th St Ste 300, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304 Directions (954) 563-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I had Dupuytren's Contracture for many years that slowly got worse. Finally decided to do something about it once I could only do push-ups on my knuckles. With Dr. Fletcher's recommendation for needle aponeurotomy and research a surgeon friend of mine turned up on-line where I found a research summary of over 900 cases using many different locations, facilities, patient conditions, etc. I went with that approach. The procedure on my first hand had literally about 2 seconds of ouch for the first anesthesia needle. After that it was virtually painless for the rest of the procedure and day and days to follow! I did keep the bandage over the wound for the second day, but there was almost no bleeding. The second hand, done about a month later was even more pain free. The downside is that in 5 to 7 or 10 years, I might want to go through that again if the condition returns. It seems like a good trade-off compared to a more involved approach that may last longer but takes weeks to heal.
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1679546402
Education & Certifications
- Duke University
- Brown University RI Hosp
- Brown University / Alpert Medical School
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- Saint Louis University
- Plastic Surgery
