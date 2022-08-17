Overview of Dr. James Foley, MD

Dr. James Foley, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Pewaukee, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Foley works at Orthopaedic Associates Of Wisconsin in Pewaukee, WI with other offices in Muskego, WI, Oconomowoc, WI and Waukesha, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.