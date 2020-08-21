Dr. James Foltz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foltz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Foltz, MD
Overview of Dr. James Foltz, MD
Dr. James Foltz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with Abrazo Scottsdale Campus, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Sean Reeder D.o. P.c3811 E Bell Rd Ste 312, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (602) 923-5000
Abrazo Scottsdale Campus3929 E Bell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (602) 923-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Scottsdale Campus
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Foltz for 29 years. He took care of me throughout my pregnancies and for many years after that. He is very thorough and caring and I highly recommend him. He does not take chances with my health and is very cautious.
About Dr. James Foltz, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1851359673
Education & Certifications
- St. Joseph's Hospital & Medical Center
- St Josephs Hospital and Medical Center
- University of Arizona
