Dr. James Foote, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. James Foote, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State University (SOM)|Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's, North Ottawa Community Health System, Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.
SHMG Bariatrics, Holland MI4100 Lake Dr SE Ste B01, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 267-7400
- Mercy Health Saint Mary's
- North Ottawa Community Health System
- Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
He listened & then ordered a test to take a look at my 11 year old lap band
- General Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- Grand Rapids Medical Education Partners/MSU (GME)
- Grand Rapids Medical Education Partners/MSU (GME)
- Butterworth Hospital
- Wayne State University (SOM)|Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- General Surgery
