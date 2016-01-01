Dr. J Kenneth Ford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. J Kenneth Ford, MD
Dr. J Kenneth Ford, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Paducah, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Paducah.
Baptist Health Medical Group Cardiology Paducah2601 Kentucky Ave Ste 301, Paducah, KY 42003 Directions
- Baptist Health Paducah
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1285665182
- University of Illinois
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
Dr. Ford has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ford has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ford. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ford.
