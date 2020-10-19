Dr. Forsey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. James Forsey, MD
Overview of Dr. James Forsey, MD
Dr. James Forsey, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in High Point, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Wake Forest University and is affiliated with Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Forsey's Office Locations
Ophthalmology - Oak Hollow1565 N University Pkwy, High Point, NC 27262 Directions (336) 802-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Forsey performed IOL surgery on both of my eyes. It has been amazing (like HD television) seeing so clearly. He is the BEST.
About Dr. James Forsey, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Forsey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Forsey has seen patients for Farsightedness, Presbyopia and Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Forsey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Forsey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Forsey.
