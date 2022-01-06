Dr. Fortman II accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. James Fortman II, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Fortman II, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital and McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Degenerative Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 6909 Good Samaritan Dr, Cincinnati, OH 45247 Directions (513) 246-7000
- 2 110 N Poplar St Ste 2, Oxford, OH 45056 Directions (513) 246-2300
-
3
Trihealth Orthopedic and Spine Institute3035 Hamilton Mason Rd, Fairfield Township, OH 45011 Directions (513) 246-7000
-
4
Group Health TriHealth Physician Partners8040 PRINCETON GLENDALE RD, West Chester, OH 45069 Directions (513) 246-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
He lessoned my pain after a major accident all the way from my shoulder to my hand. Id give him and the team a 10+
About Dr. James Fortman II, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fortman II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fortman II has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Degenerative Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fortman II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Fortman II. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fortman II.
