Dr. James Fortson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI and is affiliated with Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center.
Midtown Office285 Boulevard NE Ste 145, Atlanta, GA 30312 Directions (404) 768-9350
ENT Associates of South Atlanta1136 Cleveland Ave Ste 611, Atlanta, GA 30344 Directions (404) 768-9350
- Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center
I have suffered for years with various ear infections. Someone recommended Dr. Fortson to me and what a game changer!! He not only solved my problems, but now I can swim without being stressed about water causing problems for my ears. Thanks doc!
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 47 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1205836194
- Boston U/Tufts U
- Highland Genl Alameda Co Ho
- U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Fortson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fortson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fortson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fortson has seen patients for Laryngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fortson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fortson speaks Chinese.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Fortson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fortson.
