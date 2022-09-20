Dr. James Foster III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foster III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Foster III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Foster III, MD
Dr. James Foster III, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with Belton Regional Medical Center, Cameron Regional Medical Center, Lee's Summit Medical Center, Liberty Hospital, Menorah Medical Center, North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health and Research Medical Center.
Dr. Foster III works at
Dr. Foster III's Office Locations
1
Kansas City Vascular and General Surgery - Overland Park5100 W 110th St Ste 300, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 404-5977
2
Kansas City Vascular and General Surgery - Kansas City373 W 101st Ter Ste 210, Kansas City, MO 64114 Directions (816) 208-9071Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
3
Kansas City Vascular & General Surgery Group - Independence19550 E 39th St S Ste 205, Independence, MO 64057 Directions (913) 372-6418
Hospital Affiliations
- Belton Regional Medical Center
- Cameron Regional Medical Center
- Lee's Summit Medical Center
- Liberty Hospital
- Menorah Medical Center
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
- Research Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Foster and Timi (his amazing nurse) are the best. We have been seeing him for non-diabetic unhealing wounds and he has spent countless hours working to get them to healed. He is very honest with his treatments and expectations. If you are looking for a physician who is going to hold your hand and sit countless hours consoling you on your condition, look elsewhere. He is all about his patients and healing them to his best ability. However, you have to remember he is seeing many, many patients who also need help. I have worked with several vascular surgeons over the years of working at the hospital and trust me, Dr. Foster will take the best care of you and give you an honest prognosis/treatment plan.
About Dr. James Foster III, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1760617922
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
- Vascular Surgery
Dr. Foster III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Foster III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Foster III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Foster III has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Venous Insufficiency and Peripheral Artery Catheterization, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Foster III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Foster III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foster III.
