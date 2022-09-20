See All Vascular Surgeons in Overland Park, KS
Dr. James Foster III, MD

Vascular Surgery
3.4 (5)
Map Pin Small Overland Park, KS
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. James Foster III, MD

Dr. James Foster III, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with Belton Regional Medical Center, Cameron Regional Medical Center, Lee's Summit Medical Center, Liberty Hospital, Menorah Medical Center, North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health and Research Medical Center.

Dr. Foster III works at Kansas City Vascular and General Surgery - Overland Park in Overland Park, KS with other offices in Kansas City, MO and Independence, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Venous Insufficiency and Peripheral Artery Catheterization along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Foster III's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kansas City Vascular and General Surgery - Overland Park
    5100 W 110th St Ste 300, Overland Park, KS 66211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 404-5977
  2. 2
    Kansas City Vascular and General Surgery - Kansas City
    373 W 101st Ter Ste 210, Kansas City, MO 64114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 208-9071
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Kansas City Vascular & General Surgery Group - Independence
    19550 E 39th St S Ste 205, Independence, MO 64057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 372-6418

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Belton Regional Medical Center
  • Cameron Regional Medical Center
  • Lee's Summit Medical Center
  • Liberty Hospital
  • Menorah Medical Center
  • North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
  • Research Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Endovascular Repair of Visceral Aorta Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
    Sep 20, 2022
    Dr. Foster and Timi (his amazing nurse) are the best. We have been seeing him for non-diabetic unhealing wounds and he has spent countless hours working to get them to healed. He is very honest with his treatments and expectations. If you are looking for a physician who is going to hold your hand and sit countless hours consoling you on your condition, look elsewhere. He is all about his patients and healing them to his best ability. However, you have to remember he is seeing many, many patients who also need help. I have worked with several vascular surgeons over the years of working at the hospital and trust me, Dr. Foster will take the best care of you and give you an honest prognosis/treatment plan.
    About Dr. James Foster III, MD

    • Vascular Surgery
    Education & Certifications

