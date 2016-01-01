See All Emergency Medicine Doctors / Intensivists in Wilmington, NC
Dr. James Foutty, DO

Emergency Medicine
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Dr. James Foutty, DO is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Novant Health Pender Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Foutty works at Eastern Carolina Emergency Physicians in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Eastern Carolina Emergency Physicians
    Eastern Carolina Emergency Physicians
4402 Shipyard Blvd Ste 104, Wilmington, NC 28403
(910) 505-4917

  • Emergency Medicine
  • 28 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1790880342
Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
  • Novant Health Pender Medical Center
  • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

