Dr. James Frank, MD

Ophthalmology
4.4 (63)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. James Frank, MD

Dr. James Frank, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They completed their fellowship with Eye Cons Atlanta

Dr. Frank works at Eye Consultants Of Atlanta in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Frank's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Eye Consultants of Atlanta PC
    3225 Cumberland Blvd SE Ste 900, Atlanta, GA 30339 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 351-2220
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Vein Occlusion

Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Pucker Surgery Chevron Icon
Panophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 63 ratings
    Patient Ratings (63)
    5 Star
    (53)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. James Frank, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1669436143
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Eye Cons Atlanta
    Residency
    • Strong Hosp-U Rochester
    Internship
    • St Joseph Hospital
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Frank, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frank is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Frank has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Frank has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Frank works at Eye Consultants Of Atlanta in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Frank’s profile.

    Dr. Frank has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frank on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    63 patients have reviewed Dr. Frank. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frank.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frank, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frank appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

