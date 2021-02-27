Dr. James Frank, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frank is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Frank, MD
Overview of Dr. James Frank, MD
Dr. James Frank, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They completed their fellowship with Eye Cons Atlanta
Dr. Frank's Office Locations
-
1
Eye Consultants of Atlanta PC3225 Cumberland Blvd SE Ste 900, Atlanta, GA 30339 Directions (404) 351-2220Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Alliant Health Plans
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Avesis
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr James Frank takes time with each patient. The office is always a flurry of activity, but each test and procedure is done separately, so most waiting occurs in the large central waiting area. You are not left in the exam room any longer than it takes for dilating or numbing drops to take effect. Once you get used to the orchestration, the visits are very personable and all your questions are answered. Highly recommend.
About Dr. James Frank, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1669436143
Education & Certifications
- Eye Cons Atlanta
- Strong Hosp-U Rochester
- St Joseph Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frank has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frank accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frank has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frank has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frank on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Frank. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frank.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frank, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frank appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.