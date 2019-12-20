Dr. James Franklin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Franklin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Franklin, MD
Overview of Dr. James Franklin, MD
Dr. James Franklin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fayetteville, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital.
Dr. Franklin works at
Dr. Franklin's Office Locations
-
1
North Atlanta Surgical Associates1265 Highway 54 W Ste 500B, Fayetteville, GA 30214 Directions (404) 265-4411
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Fayette Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Franklin?
My husband went in for 1 hernia and Dr. Franklin wound up repairing 3. He was conscientious, professional, and kind. One thing I always want to say to doctors and nurses.... Thank you for the sacrifices you have made, the hard work you put in to serve our medical needs. We appreciate you.
About Dr. James Franklin, MD
- General Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1891752960
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Franklin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Franklin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Franklin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Franklin works at
Dr. Franklin has seen patients for Ileus, Appendicitis and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Franklin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Franklin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Franklin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Franklin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Franklin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.