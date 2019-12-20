See All General Surgeons in Fayetteville, GA
Dr. James Franklin, MD

General Surgery
4.7 (42)
Map Pin Small Fayetteville, GA
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. James Franklin, MD

Dr. James Franklin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fayetteville, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital.

Dr. Franklin works at Piedmont Physicians Surgical Specialists in Fayetteville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Ileus, Appendicitis and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Franklin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    North Atlanta Surgical Associates
    1265 Highway 54 W Ste 500B, Fayetteville, GA 30214 (404) 265-4411

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Piedmont Fayette Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ileus
Appendicitis
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Ileus
Appendicitis
Cholecystitis and Gallstones

Ileus
Appendicitis
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Intestinal Obstruction
Incisional Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Abdominal Pain
Anal or Rectal Pain
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Lipomas
Pelvic Abscess
Port Placements or Replacements
Thyroid Nodule
Umbilical Hernia
Ventral Hernia
Anorectal Abscess
Biliary Atresia
Breast Cancer
Breast Lump
Carcinoma in Situ
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Crohn's Disease
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Esophageal Diverticulum
Gastric Ulcer
Gynecologic Cancer
Hemorrhoids
Hidradenitis
Hyperparathyroidism
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Abscess
Ischemic Colitis
Lung Cancer
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS)
Megacolon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Osteosarcoma
Pancreatic Cancer
Partial Lung Collapse
Peptic Ulcer
Pleural Effusion
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Secondary Malignancies
Ulcerative Colitis
Varicose Veins
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 20, 2019
    Dec 20, 2019

My husband went in for 1 hernia and Dr. Franklin wound up repairing 3. He was conscientious, professional, and kind. One thing I always want to say to doctors and nurses.... Thank you for the sacrifices you have made, the hard work you put in to serve our medical needs. We appreciate you.

Jeanne and Phillip bowers in Ptc, GA — Dec 20, 2019
    Jeanne and Phillip bowers in Ptc, GA — Dec 20, 2019
    Photo: Dr. James Franklin, MD
    About Dr. James Franklin, MD

    Specialties
    General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1891752960
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Franklin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Franklin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Franklin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Franklin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Franklin works at Piedmont Physicians Surgical Specialists in Fayetteville, GA. View the full address on Dr. Franklin’s profile.

    Dr. Franklin has seen patients for Ileus, Appendicitis and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Franklin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Franklin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Franklin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Franklin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Franklin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

