Overview

Dr. James Frederick, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Ashland, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED and is affiliated with King's Daughters Medical Center.



Dr. Frederick works at Ashland Center For Womens Hlth in Ashland, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.