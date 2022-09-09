Overview of Dr. James Freidenstein, MD

Dr. James Freidenstein, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR and is affiliated with Flagler Hospital.



Dr. Freidenstein works at South East Ansthslgy Cnsltnts in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Saint Augustine, FL, Jacksonville, FL and Fleming Island, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Chronic Neck Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.