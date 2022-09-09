Dr. James Freidenstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freidenstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Freidenstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Freidenstein, MD
Dr. James Freidenstein, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR and is affiliated with Flagler Hospital.
Dr. Freidenstein works at
Dr. Freidenstein's Office Locations
Southeast Anesthesiology Associates927 East Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203 Directions (704) 377-5772
Florida Institute of Pain Medicine LLC105 Whitehall Dr Ste 115, Saint Augustine, FL 32086 Directions (904) 389-1010Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Mandarin12078 San Jose Blvd Ste 2, Jacksonville, FL 32223 Directions (904) 389-1010
Fleming Island2349 Village Square Pkwy Ste 107, Fleming Island, FL 32003 Directions (904) 389-1010
Hospital Affiliations
- Flagler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Freidenstein and the staff at Florida Pain Physicians are excellent! They are attentive and concerned about relieving your pain. They make it possible for me to get through the day. I cannot thank them enough.
About Dr. James Freidenstein, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1376782920
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Freidenstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Freidenstein accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freidenstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Freidenstein has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Chronic Neck Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freidenstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Freidenstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freidenstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freidenstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freidenstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.