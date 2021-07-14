Dr. James French, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. French is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James French, MD
Dr. James French, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Dawsonville, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Cherokee.
ENT Institute-Dawsonville81 Northside Dawson Dr Ste 203, Dawsonville, GA 30534 Directions (706) 265-6010
ENT Institute1100 Northside Forsyth Dr, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (678) 746-5920
ENT Institute-East Cobb3823 Roswell Rd Ste 101, Marietta, GA 30062 Directions (770) 321-4771
ENT Institute-Smyrna3969 S Cobb Dr SE, Smyrna, GA 30080 Directions (770) 438-6318
Lotus Oljllc3330 Preston Ridge Rd, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (770) 740-1860
Southern Ent. Specialists LLC460 Northside Cherokee Blvd Ste 410, Canton, GA 30115 Directions (678) 786-7430
- Northside Hospital Cherokee
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
Dr. French and his staff are very patient friendly. His expertiise in treating my nasal problem took a bit of time and experimentation but in the end he corrected the situation that I was dealing with.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1790814051
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. French has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. French accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. French has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. French has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Postnasal Drip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. French on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. French. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. French.
