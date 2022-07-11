See All General Surgeons in Baton Rouge, LA
Dr. James Froelich, MD

General Surgery
26 years of experience

Dr. James Froelich, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet, Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center and Woman's Hospital.

Dr. Froelich works at The Baton Rouge Clinic AMC in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Incisional Hernia and Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    The Baton Rouge Clinic AMC
    The Baton Rouge Clinic AMC
7373 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70808
(225) 769-4044
    Monday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet
  Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
  Woman's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Intestinal Obstruction
Incisional Hernia
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Intestinal Obstruction
Incisional Hernia
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy

Intestinal Obstruction
Incisional Hernia
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Thyroidectomy
Abdominal Pain
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Appendicitis
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Colectomy
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Gallstones
Hernia Repair
Hiatal Hernia
Hyperparathyroidism
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Inguinal Hernia
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Lung Cancer
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Obesity
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Parathyroidectomy
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Port Placements or Replacements
Secondary Malignancies
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Lobectomy
Thyroid Nodule
Umbilical Hernia
Ventral Hernia
Wound Repair
Abdominoplasty
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acid Reflux Surgery
Acute Bowel Infarction
Adrenalectomy
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal Fissure
Anal Fistula
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anorectal Abscess
Anoscopy
Anoscopy With Removal of Anal Tumor
Appendectomy, Open
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
Barrett's Esophagus
Bile Duct Cancer
Bile Duct Procedure
Biliary Atresia
Biliary Drainage
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Brain Injury
Breast Cancer
Cholangiocarcinoma
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Crohn's Disease
Cyst Incision and Drainage
Destruction of Anal Tumor
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Duodenal Polypectomy
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open)
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Diverticulum
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy)
Esophagomyotomy
Excision of Rectal Tumor
Excision of Stomach Tumor
Excision of Tracheal Tumor or Stenosis
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open
Gastrectomy
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open
Gastric Ulcer
Gastrotomy
Gynecologic Cancer
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Hemorrhoids
Hepatectomy
Ileus
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
Ischemic Colitis
Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance
Laparoscopic Surgery for Achalasia
Laparotomy
Lipomas
Liver Cancer
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Open Thymectomy
Osteosarcoma
Pancreatic Cancer
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Parathyroid Cancer
Partial Lung Collapse
Pelvic Abscess
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Pleural Effusion
Primary Biliary Cholangitis
Pyloric Stenosis
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Small Intestine Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Sphincterotomy
Splenectomy
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Testicular Cancer
Thoracentesis
Thyroid Biopsy
Tracheal Surgery
Traumatic Brain Injury
Ulcerative Colitis
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Varicose Veins
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Benefit Management
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Buckeye Community Health Plan
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health
    Humana
    Medicare
    MultiPlan
    PPO Plus
    Sterling Life Insurance Company
    TriWest Champus
    UnitedHealthCare
    Verity Healthnet
    Veteran Administration Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 11, 2022
    Dr. Froelich is a great doctor. He explains the surgical procedure and what to expect afterwards. He answered all my questions. I felt he was the surgeon for me. He visited me in the hospital the next to review how the surgery went. I experienced problems with low calcium levels which he addressed right away and prescribed medicine to alleviate the issue until my calcium level evened out and remained constant. I highly recommend Dr. Froelich.
    Cheryl Rehfeld — Jul 11, 2022
    About Dr. James Froelich, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1487647830
    Education & Certifications

    • Tulane School of Medicine
    • Tulane School of Medicine
    • Tulane University School Of Medicine
    • General Surgery
