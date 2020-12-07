Overview of Dr. James Frogge, MD

Dr. James Frogge, MD is an Urology Specialist in Joplin, MO. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cox Barton County Hospital, Freeman Hospital West, Freeman Neosho Hospital and Mercy Hospital Joplin.



Dr. Frogge works at Joplin Urology Associates Inc. in Joplin, MO with other offices in Pittsburg, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.