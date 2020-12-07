Dr. Frogge has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Frogge, MD
Overview of Dr. James Frogge, MD
Dr. James Frogge, MD is an Urology Specialist in Joplin, MO. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cox Barton County Hospital, Freeman Hospital West, Freeman Neosho Hospital and Mercy Hospital Joplin.
Dr. Frogge's Office Locations
Joplin Urology Associates Inc.3302 McIntosh Cir Ste 2, Joplin, MO 64804 Directions (417) 623-3703
Freeman Health System932 E 34th St, Joplin, MO 64804 Directions (417) 347-2200
Freeman Health System1102 W 32nd St, Joplin, MO 64804 Directions (417) 347-1111
Ascension Via Christi Hospital1 Mt Carmel Way, Pittsburg, KS 66762 Directions (620) 231-6100Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cox Barton County Hospital
- Freeman Hospital West
- Freeman Neosho Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Joplin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Got in for the appointment and scheduled surgery the next week and everything went great.
About Dr. James Frogge, MD
- Urology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1023064235
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frogge accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frogge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frogge has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frogge on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Frogge. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frogge.
