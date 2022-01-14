See All Pediatric Neurologists in Nashville, TN
Dr. James Fry, MD

Pediatric Neurology
Overview of Dr. James Fry, MD

Dr. James Fry, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine.

Dr. Fry works at PEDIATRIC NEUROLOGY ASSOCIATES in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fry's Office Locations

    Pediatric Neurology Associates
    1916 Patterson St Ste 104, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 320-1583

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ImPACT Testing
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
ImPACT Testing
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test

ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Jan 14, 2022
    Love this man...he has been so good to us, we are still in the beginning stages, but he is working hard on helping us. I love that he calls and talks to us, and he talks to my daughter, not around her.
    — Jan 14, 2022
    About Dr. James Fry, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Neurology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1659482305
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Dallas Co Hp Parkland Mem
    Medical Education
    • Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Fry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fry has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fry works at PEDIATRIC NEUROLOGY ASSOCIATES in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Fry’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Fry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

