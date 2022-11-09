Overview

Dr. James Fulmer, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Greenbrier, AR. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Conway Regional Health System.



Dr. Fulmer works at Greenbrier Family Medicine in Greenbrier, AR with other offices in Little Rock, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.