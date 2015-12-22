Dr. James Fulop, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fulop is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Fulop, MD
Overview of Dr. James Fulop, MD
Dr. James Fulop, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Dublin, OH. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fulop's Office Locations
- 1 7450 Hospital Dr, Dublin, OH 43016 Directions (614) 923-0323
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
Very easy to talk to. Understood my concerns. Provided next steps.
About Dr. James Fulop, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
Frequently Asked Questions
