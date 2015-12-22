See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Dublin, OH
Dr. James Fulop, MD

Sleep Medicine
2.2 (69)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. James Fulop, MD

Dr. James Fulop, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Dublin, OH. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Dr. Fulop's Office Locations

  1. 1
    7450 Hospital Dr, Dublin, OH 43016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 923-0323

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Riverside Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Sleep Study
Sleep Apnea
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Sleep Study

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 69 ratings
    Patient Ratings (69)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (7)
    1 Star
    (41)
    Dec 22, 2015
    Very easy to talk to. Understood my concerns. Provided next steps.
    Tricia in Columbus, OH — Dec 22, 2015
    Photo: Dr. James Fulop, MD
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. James Fulop, MD.

    About Dr. James Fulop, MD

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1538153721
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Fulop, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fulop is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fulop has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fulop has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    69 patients have reviewed Dr. Fulop. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fulop.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fulop, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fulop appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

