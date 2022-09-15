Overview of Dr. James Gadzik, MD

Dr. James Gadzik, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital and Norwalk Hospital.



Dr. Gadzik works at Fairfield County Bariatics and Surgical Specialists PC in Norwalk, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.