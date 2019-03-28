Dr. Gaertner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Gaertner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Gaertner, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bee Cave, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock.
Dr. Gaertner works at
Locations
Baylor Scott & White Clinic-west Hills Family11805 FM 2244 Rd Ste 100, Bee Cave, TX 78738 Directions (512) 654-4450
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
As a retired family physician, I was impressed by his professionalism and attention to my medical needs. He showed complete interest in my case and did not spend all of our time looking at a computer screen. He asked pertinent questions and answered my questions. His staff is very friendly. It was very reassuring to meet a physician of his caliber in today’s world. He is an excellent choice.
About Dr. James Gaertner, MD
- Family Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Austin Med Educ Program Seton Hlt
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gaertner speaks Spanish.
