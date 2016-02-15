Overview

Dr. James Gainey, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Gainey works at Prisma Health Urgent Care Greenville in Greenville, SC with other offices in Chesnee, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.