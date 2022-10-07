Overview of Dr. James Gallagher, MD

Dr. James Gallagher, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Meriden, CT. They graduated from St George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital, Midstate Medical Center, The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus and The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus.



Dr. Gallagher works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Meriden, CT with other offices in Hartford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.