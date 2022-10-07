Dr. James Gallagher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gallagher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Gallagher, MD
Dr. James Gallagher, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Meriden, CT. They graduated from St George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital, Midstate Medical Center, The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus and The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus.
Dr. Gallagher's Office Locations
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group455 Lewis Ave Ste 203, Meriden, CT 06451 Directions (860) 522-4158
2
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group85 Seymour St Ste 409, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 547-0616
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Midstate Medical Center
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
He is very good at what he doeas. He always explain everything in great details. He cares! His office team is excellent at time management and patient care. From scheduling to getting your vitals and conducting tests, they are all great people to work with.
About Dr. James Gallagher, MD
- English
Education & Certifications
- Hartford Hospital / University of Connecticut
- Maimonides Medical Center
- St George's University School Of Medicine
