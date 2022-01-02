Dr. James Gallagher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gallagher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Gallagher, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Gallagher, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from State University Of New York Health Sciences and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Gallagher works at
Locations
-
1
Weill Cornell Medical Center/NewYork-Presbyterian525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions (646) 962-2580
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gallagher?
My visit was amazing, the nurses very nice very professional. I would recommend to anyone.
About Dr. James Gallagher, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1184732182
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center|New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center|Stony Brook University Medical Cente
- ROBERT PACKER HOSPITAL|Robert Parker Hospital
- State University Of New York Health Sciences
- Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gallagher has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gallagher accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gallagher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gallagher works at
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Gallagher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gallagher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gallagher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gallagher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.