Dr. Gallagher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Gallagher, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Gallagher, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in West Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Guthrie County Hospital.
Dr. Gallagher works at
Locations
1
James L Gallagher MD1000 73rd St Ste 5, West Des Moines, IA 50265 Directions (515) 222-1175
2
James L Gallagher MD1000 73 St # 5, Windsor Heights, IA 50324 Directions (515) 222-1175
Hospital Affiliations
- Guthrie County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gallagher?
THE BEST. Other Dr.'s do not talk and/or visit. What's the need if you can't reconcile and visit about your issues in life? None.
About Dr. James Gallagher, MD
- Psychiatry
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1487648143
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gallagher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gallagher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Gallagher. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gallagher.
