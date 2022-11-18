Overview of Dr. James Gallentine, MD

Dr. James Gallentine, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine|University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bryan East Campus, CHI Health St. Elizabeth and CHI Health St. Mary's.



Dr. Gallentine works at Nebraska Orthopaedic Center in Lincoln, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.