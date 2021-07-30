Dr. James Gardiner Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gardiner Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Gardiner Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. James Gardiner Jr, MD
Dr. James Gardiner Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They completed their residency with St Joseph's Hospital and M C
Dr. Gardiner Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Gardiner Jr's Office Locations
-
1
The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Maryland Orthopedic Specialists - Bethesda6710A Rockledge Dr Ste 130, Bethesda, MD 20817 Directions (301) 515-0900
-
2
The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Maryland Orthopedic Specialists - Germantown19847 Century Blvd Ste 205, Germantown, MD 20874 Directions (240) 912-2206Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
- Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gardiner Jr?
He is the best. He listens to your issues and needs. Explains the problem and he gives you the options for the best outcome.
About Dr. James Gardiner Jr, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1295742450
Education & Certifications
- St Joseph's Hospital and M C
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gardiner Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gardiner Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gardiner Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gardiner Jr works at
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Gardiner Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gardiner Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gardiner Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gardiner Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.