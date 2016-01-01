Overview

Dr. James Gaspard Jr, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in New Braunfels, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.