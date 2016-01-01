Dr. James Gaspard Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gaspard Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Gaspard Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. James Gaspard Jr, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in New Braunfels, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1860 S Seguin Ave Bldg E, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Directions (830) 626-7770
2
Care Plus Cvspharmacy #108229800 FREDERICKSBURG RD, San Antonio, TX 78288 Directions (210) 498-1385
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James Gaspard Jr, MD
- Family Medicine
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1891764056
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gaspard Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gaspard Jr accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gaspard Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gaspard Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gaspard Jr.
