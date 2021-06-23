See All Neurologists in Langhorne, PA
Dr. James Gaul III, MD

Neurology
4.1 (13)
Overview of Dr. James Gaul III, MD

Dr. James Gaul III, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Langhorne, PA. 

Dr. Gaul III works at Buck Neurological Group in Langhorne, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Essential Tremor, Difficulty With Walking and Cerebrovascular Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gaul III's Office Locations

    Bucks Neurological Group PC
    1205 Langhorne Newtown Rd Ste 402, Langhorne, PA 19047 (215) 757-5800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lower Bucks Hospital
  • St. Mary Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Essential Tremor
Difficulty With Walking
Cerebrovascular Disease
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 23, 2021
    I have known Dr. James Gaul for many years. He is attentive, flexible and medically attentive/ You will find no other doctor of equal caliber
    Leo — Jun 23, 2021
    About Dr. James Gaul III, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1114924941
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gaul III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gaul III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gaul III works at Buck Neurological Group in Langhorne, PA. View the full address on Dr. Gaul III’s profile.

    Dr. Gaul III has seen patients for Essential Tremor, Difficulty With Walking and Cerebrovascular Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gaul III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Gaul III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gaul III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gaul III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gaul III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

