Dr. Gaul III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Gaul III, MD
Overview of Dr. James Gaul III, MD
Dr. James Gaul III, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Langhorne, PA.
Dr. Gaul III's Office Locations
Bucks Neurological Group PC1205 Langhorne Newtown Rd Ste 402, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (215) 757-5800
Hospital Affiliations
- Lower Bucks Hospital
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have known Dr. James Gaul for many years. He is attentive, flexible and medically attentive/ You will find no other doctor of equal caliber
About Dr. James Gaul III, MD
- Neurology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gaul III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gaul III has seen patients for Essential Tremor, Difficulty With Walking and Cerebrovascular Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gaul III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Gaul III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gaul III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gaul III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gaul III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.