Overview

Dr. James Gauthier, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Auburn, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham.



Dr. Gauthier works at Auburn Family Medicine in Auburn, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.