Dr. James Gentry III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Gentry III, MD
Dr. James Gentry III, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from University Of Missouri-Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Dr. Gentry III works at
Dr. Gentry III's Office Locations
Centennial Heart - Patterson St2400 Patterson St Ste 502, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 703-2557Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Centennial Heart at Brentwood1001 Health Park Dr Ste 509, Brentwood, TN 37027 Directions (615) 637-6990
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great visit, great outcome, great staff / Quick and efficient
About Dr. James Gentry III, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Cardiovascular Medicine Fellowship Program
- Duke University Internal Medicine Residency Program
- University Of Missouri-Kansas City School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
