Dr. James Genuario, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.2 (37)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. James Genuario, MD

Dr. James Genuario, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center and Swedish Medical Center.

Dr. Genuario works at CU Medicine Orthopedics and Sports Medicine in Englewood, CO with other offices in Lone Tree, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Genuario's Office Locations

  1. 1
    UCHealth Steadman Hawkins Clinic Denver
    175 Inverness Dr W Ste 200, Englewood, CO 80112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 694-3333
  2. 2
    Steadman Hawkins Clinic - Lone Tree
    10103 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 110 # Aspen, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 586-9500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Sky Ridge Medical Center
  • Swedish Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Joint Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Joint Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain

Treatment frequency



Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PacifiCare Health Systems
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Sep 29, 2022
    Dr Genuario was very professional and caring during my visit. He explained my options and listened to my questions. I will definitely use him for further diagnosis and treatments.
    — Sep 29, 2022
    About Dr. James Genuario, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972600435
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American Academy Of Orthopaedic Surgery|Steadman Hawkins Clinic
    Residency
    • Dartmouth Hitchcock Med Center
    Internship
    • Dartmouth-Hitchcock Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Genuario, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Genuario is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Genuario has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Genuario has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Genuario has seen patients for Joint Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Genuario on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Genuario. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Genuario.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Genuario, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Genuario appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

