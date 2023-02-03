Overview of Dr. James George, MD

Dr. James George, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. George works at ST. PAUL OPTICIANS, A DIVISION OF ST. PAUL EYE CLINIC, P.A. in Saint Paul, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension, Nearsightedness and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.