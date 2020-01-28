Overview

Dr. James Gervasoni Jr, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital.



Dr. Gervasoni Jr works at New York Hospital Queens EMR in New Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.