Dr. James Gervasoni Jr, MD
Dr. James Gervasoni Jr, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Saint Peter S University Hospital254 Easton Ave, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (215) 955-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Dr Getvasoni performed my liver resection . Very professional and knowledgeable. Would recommend to anybody who needs a great surgeon
- Surgical Oncology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- General Surgery
