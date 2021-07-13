Overview of Dr. James Geuder, MD

Dr. James Geuder, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Oradell, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin - M.D. and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Geuder works at Vein Center of Oradell in Oradell, NJ with other offices in Oakland, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Spider Veins and Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.