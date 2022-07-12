Overview of Dr. James Geyer, MD

Dr. James Geyer, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tuscaloosa, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Dch Regional Medical Center and Whitfield Regional Hospital.



Dr. Geyer works at ALABAMA NEUROLOGY AND SLEEP MEDICINE in Tuscaloosa, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Insomnia and Sleep-Related Leg Cramp along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.