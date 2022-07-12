Dr. James Geyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Geyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Geyer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Geyer, MD
Dr. James Geyer, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tuscaloosa, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Dch Regional Medical Center and Whitfield Regional Hospital.
Dr. Geyer works at
Dr. Geyer's Office Locations
Alabama Neurology & Sleep Medicine100 Rice Mine Road Loop Ste 301, Tuscaloosa, AL 35406 Directions (205) 344-5395
Hospital Affiliations
- Dch Regional Medical Center
- Whitfield Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The doctor and the office staff seemed to really care about my sleep problems and listened to my concerns. I did not have this experience elsewhere.
About Dr. James Geyer, MD
- Neurology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1821056789
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Geyer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Geyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Geyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Geyer works at
Dr. Geyer has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Insomnia and Sleep-Related Leg Cramp, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Geyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Geyer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Geyer.
