Overview of Dr. James Giannone, DO

Dr. James Giannone, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Astoria, OR. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Columbia Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Giannone works at Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria, OR with other offices in Staten Island, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.