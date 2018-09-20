Dr. Gibb has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Gibb, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Gibb, MD
Dr. James Gibb, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Nephrology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads and is affiliated with Carlsbad Medical Center.
Dr. Gibb works at
Dr. Gibb's Office Locations
University of New Mexico1 University of New Mexico, Albuquerque, NM 87131 Directions (505) 272-0407
Dialysis Clinic Inc1500 Indian School Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Directions (575) 885-6998
Dialysis Clinic Inc2319 Osborne Rd, Carlsbad, NM 88220 Directions (575) 885-6998
Dialysis Clinic Inc1310 Sunset Ln, Silver City, NM 88061 Directions (505) 538-0208
Hospital Affiliations
- Carlsbad Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Top notch nephrologist who raised the bar so high no other nephrologist comes close from any other nephrologists I've had BEFORE or AFTER him. He's committed, available, concerned, interested, personable and engaging in my renal care for the three years he was my nephrologist. He went above and beyond so many times. He's not interested in the bottom line. He truly cares about his dialysis patients on every level!
About Dr. James Gibb, MD
- Nephrology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1417057431
Education & Certifications
- Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gibb accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gibb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gibb works at
Dr. Gibb has seen patients for Hyperkalemia and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gibb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
