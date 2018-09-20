Overview of Dr. James Gibb, MD

Dr. James Gibb, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Nephrology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads and is affiliated with Carlsbad Medical Center.



Dr. Gibb works at LIMITED TO OFFICIAL UNIVERSITY DUTIES ON in Albuquerque, NM with other offices in Carlsbad, NM and Silver City, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.