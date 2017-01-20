Overview of Dr. James Gigantelli Jr, MD

Dr. James Gigantelli Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with Cabell Huntington Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Gigantelli Jr works at Marshall Eye Surgeons in Huntington, WV with other offices in Charleston, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Eyelid Surgery and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.