Dr. James Gigantelli Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. James Gigantelli Jr, MD
Dr. James Gigantelli Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with Cabell Huntington Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Gigantelli Jr works at
Dr. Gigantelli Jr's Office Locations
Marshall Eye Surgeons5187 US Route 60 Ste 6, Huntington, WV 25705 Directions (304) 691-8800
Cabell Huntington Hospital1340 Hal Greer Blvd, Huntington, WV 25701 Directions (304) 526-2000
Marshall Eye Surgeons331 Laidley St Ste 201, Charleston, WV 25301 Directions (304) 746-8990
Hospital Affiliations
- Cabell Huntington Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr James Gigantelli is the most knowledgeable Graves eye disease doctor I have encountered. I was sent to him immediately by attending physician, endocrinologist, Graves specialist and Mayo clinic. 24 hour accessibility to staff. Amazing care and follow up. He was considerate and compassionate with family and brutally honest with me about my disease. Highly recommended.
About Dr. James Gigantelli Jr, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1134198435
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gigantelli Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gigantelli Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gigantelli Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gigantelli Jr has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Eyelid Surgery and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gigantelli Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gigantelli Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gigantelli Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gigantelli Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gigantelli Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.