See All Vascular Surgeons in Clinton Township, MI
Dr. James Giliberto Jr, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. James Giliberto Jr, DO

Vascular Surgery
2.2 (10)
Map Pin Small Clinton Township, MI
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. James Giliberto Jr, DO

Dr. James Giliberto Jr, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Henry Ford Macomb Hospital, Mclaren Macomb and Mclaren Port Huron.

Dr. Giliberto Jr works at Macomb Surgical Associates in Clinton Township, MI with other offices in Mount Clemens, MI and Port Huron, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis and Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Vascular Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Ali Khalifeh, MD
Dr. Ali Khalifeh, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Kathleen Boyle, DO
Dr. Kathleen Boyle, DO
3.3 (7)
View Profile
Dr. George Anton, MD
Dr. George Anton, MD
4.7 (12)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Giliberto Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Macomb Surgical Associates PC
    37400 Garfield Rd Ste 120, Clinton Township, MI 48036 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 228-3800
  2. 2
    Mclaren Macomb
    36500 S Gratiot Ave Ste 102, Clinton Township, MI 48035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 790-9003
  3. 3
    Mclaren Macomb
    1000 Harrington St, Mount Clemens, MI 48043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 493-8000
  4. 4
    Mclaren Port Huron Hospital
    1221 Pine Grove Ave, Port Huron, MI 48060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 228-3800
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
  • Mclaren Macomb
  • Mclaren Port Huron

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Insufficiency
Atherosclerosis
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Insufficiency
Atherosclerosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Alliance Health Care
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Messa
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • Prudential
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options
    • Zurich

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Giliberto Jr?

    Mar 20, 2019
    Staff is amazing and so is Dr. Giliberto. He was so good to take time to help me understand what was going to happen before surgery and was wonderful with follow up also.
    — Mar 20, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. James Giliberto Jr, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. James Giliberto Jr, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Giliberto Jr to family and friends

    Dr. Giliberto Jr's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Giliberto Jr

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. James Giliberto Jr, DO.

    About Dr. James Giliberto Jr, DO

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629057054
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery, General Vascular Surgery and Vascular Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Giliberto Jr, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Giliberto Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Giliberto Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Giliberto Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Giliberto Jr has seen patients for Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis and Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Giliberto Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Giliberto Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giliberto Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Giliberto Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Giliberto Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. James Giliberto Jr, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.