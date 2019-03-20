Dr. James Giliberto Jr, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Giliberto Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Giliberto Jr, DO
Dr. James Giliberto Jr, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Henry Ford Macomb Hospital, Mclaren Macomb and Mclaren Port Huron.
1
Macomb Surgical Associates PC37400 Garfield Rd Ste 120, Clinton Township, MI 48036 Directions (586) 228-3800
2
Mclaren Macomb36500 S Gratiot Ave Ste 102, Clinton Township, MI 48035 Directions (586) 790-9003
3
Mclaren Macomb1000 Harrington St, Mount Clemens, MI 48043 Directions (586) 493-8000
4
Mclaren Port Huron Hospital1221 Pine Grove Ave, Port Huron, MI 48060 Directions (586) 228-3800Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
- Mclaren Macomb
- Mclaren Port Huron
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Staff is amazing and so is Dr. Giliberto. He was so good to take time to help me understand what was going to happen before surgery and was wonderful with follow up also.
- Vascular Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- General Surgery, General Vascular Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Dr. Giliberto Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Giliberto Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Giliberto Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Giliberto Jr has seen patients for Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis and Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Giliberto Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Giliberto Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giliberto Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Giliberto Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Giliberto Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.