Dr. James Gitter, MD
Dr. James Gitter, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Richfield, MN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital, M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank, North Memorial Health and United Hospital.
Richfield Clinic6601 Lyndale Ave S Ste 220, Richfield, MN 55423 Directions (763) 786-0620
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
- M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank
- North Memorial Health
- United Hospital
Kind, master of kidney health and ESRD. I wouldn’t have any other doctor
- Nephrology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- Wake Forest U/Baptist Med Ctr
- Wake Forest U/Baptist Med Ctr
- University of Wisconsin School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Gitter has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Magnesium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gitter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
