Dr. Giudice has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Giudice, DO
Overview of Dr. James Giudice, DO
Dr. James Giudice, DO is a Pulmonology Specialist in Stratford, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonology, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.
Dr. Giudice's Office Locations
Rowan SOM Department of Pulmonary42 E Laurel Rd Ste 3100, Stratford, NJ 08084 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Giudice has been taking care of my mom for the last 20 years and I can not emphasize how good of a physician he is. Very personable, friendly and spends plenty of time with his patients. We love him very much and hope that he practices many more years...
About Dr. James Giudice, DO
- Pulmonology
- 55 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1053381244
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
- Metropolitan Hospital Center
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Giudice accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Giudice has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Giudice has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Giudice on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Giudice. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giudice.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Giudice, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Giudice appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.