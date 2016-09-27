See All Pediatric Surgeons in New Brunswick, NJ
Dr. James Glasser, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. James Glasser, MD

Pediatric Surgery
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Overview of Dr. James Glasser, MD

Dr. James Glasser, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Dr. Glasser works at RWJMS in New Brunswick, NJ with other offices in Mobile, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Glasser's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    1 Robert Wood Johnson Pl, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 235-8351
  2. 2
    Usa Children's and Women's Hospital
    251 Cox St, Mobile, AL 36604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (251) 415-1475

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Appendicitis
Anorectal Abscess
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Appendicitis
Anorectal Abscess
Cholecystitis and Gallstones

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Glasser?

    Sep 27, 2016
    We love him. He is precious. He did an excellent job when my daughter was in the hospital.
    Nancy K in Mobile AL — Sep 27, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. James Glasser, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. James Glasser, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Glasser to family and friends

    Dr. Glasser's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Glasser

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. James Glasser, MD.

    About Dr. James Glasser, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568432250
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Le Bonheur Children's Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • UMDNJ Hackensack Med Ctr
    Residency
    Internship
    • UMDNJ - University Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Princeton U
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Glasser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glasser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Glasser has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Glasser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Glasser. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glasser.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glasser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glasser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. James Glasser, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.